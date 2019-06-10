White Sox's Yonder Alonso: Not in lineup again
Alonso did not play for a second straight game Sunday.
Alonso took a seat on the bench for both weekend games as Jose Rondon and James McCann served as the designated hitter Saturday and Sunday, respectively. Judging from comments made by manager Rick Renteria over the weekend, the White Sox will be using other players, in addition to Alonso, at DH.
