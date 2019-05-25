Alonso went 1-for-4 with two RBI in Friday's 11-4 loss to the Twins.

This was the second straight game that Alonso batted seventh against a right-handed starter. The left-handed hitting Alonso has occupied a middle-of-the-order presence against righties but his meager production (.177/.286/.311) finally prompted manager Rick Renteria to drop to the lower third of the order.