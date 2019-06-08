White Sox's Yonder Alonso: Sitting Saturday
Alonso is not in Saturday's lineup against the Royals, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Alonso is hitting .186 with 19 strikeouts over his last 19 games. Jose Rondon will start at designated hitter and hit fifth.
