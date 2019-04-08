White Sox's Yonder Alonso: Sitting versus lefty

Alonso is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Rays.

Even with a lefty (Wade LeBlanc) on the hill for the Mariners in Sunday's series finale, Alonso found himself in the lineup and went 1-for-4 in the 12-5 loss. Manager Rick Renteria will go a different route with another southpaw in Blake Snell starting for the opposition Monday, as he'll stock the starting nine with an extra right-handed bat at designated hitter (Welington Castillo) rather than relying on Alonso again.