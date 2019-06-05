White Sox's Yonder Alonso: Sitting Wednesday
Alonso is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Nationals.
With no designated hitter available in Washington, Alonso will sit for the second straight day while Jose Abreu serves as Chicago's first baseman. Alonso should return to the lineup Friday, when the White Sox resume American League action in Kansas City.
