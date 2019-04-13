Alonso went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer and three RBI in a 9-6 victory against the Yankees on Friday.

The 32-year-old came into the night in an 1-for-18 slump over the last week. The good news is Alonso actually has more walks than strikeouts early this season, so his on-base percentage sits at a healthy .340. But his other stats aren't so flattering -- .162 batting average, two homers, eight RBI and five runs in 12 games.