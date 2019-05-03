White Sox's Yonder Alonso: Takes seat Friday
Alonso is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Red Sox.
Alonso will exit the lineup Friday in the midst of a 7-for-47 (.149 average) slump over his last 12 games. James McCann will serve as designated hitter while Jose Abreu takes his usual spot at first base.
