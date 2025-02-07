Now Playing

The White Sox outrighted DeLoach to Triple-A Charlotte on Friday, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

DeLoach was removed from the 40-man roster earlier this week, but he will remain in the organization after passing through waivers unclaimed. The 26-year-old slashed .209/.293/.328 in 75 plate appearances with the big club in 2024.

