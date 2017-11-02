Putnam (elbow) was reinstated from the 60-day disabled list Thursday.

This is strictly a housekeeping move for the White Sox, as Putnam will likely miss most, if not all, of the 2018 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery in late June. Prior to his injury, the reliever posted a 1.04 ERA and 0.35 WHIP in 8.2 innings with the big-league team this past year.