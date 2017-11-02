White Sox's Zach Putnam: Reinstated from disabled list Thursday
Putnam (elbow) was reinstated from the 60-day disabled list Thursday.
This is strictly a housekeeping move for the White Sox, as Putnam will likely miss most, if not all, of the 2018 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery in late June. Prior to his injury, the reliever posted a 1.04 ERA and 0.35 WHIP in 8.2 innings with the big-league team this past year.
More News
-
White Sox's Zach Putnam: Transferred to 60-day DL•
-
White Sox's Zach Putnam: Undergoes Tommy John surgery•
-
White Sox's Zach Putnam: Not ready for rehab assignment•
-
White Sox's Zach Putnam: Throws off mound•
-
White Sox's Zach Putnam: Resumes throwing Thursday•
-
White Sox's Zach Putnam: Hopes to resume throwing Wednesday•
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 shortstop
Shortstop isn't the wasteland it used to be, and the top tier seems to grow every year. But...
-
2018 third base rankings
Josh Donaldson's strong finish wasn't enough to keep him in the first-round discussion, but...
-
2018 second base rankings
Second base is as deep as any infield position these days, but it's lacking in true standouts....
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 first base rankings
First base has traditionally been the deepest position in Fantasy Baseball, and some newcomers...
-
Early 2018 Positional Rankings
Check out Scott White and Heath Cumming's first batch of rankings for the 2018 Fantasy sea...
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 catcher rankings
Buster Posey has been a fixture atop the catcher rankings since breaking into the league in...