Putnam (elbow) reported Thursday that he hopes to begin throwing again in early January, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

Putnam underwent Tommy John surgery in June of 2017 and has yet to pick up a baseball since the procedure. He believes that he's ahead of schedule in his recovery but is still targeting a return to the diamond somewhere around the All-Star break. We'll get a better estimate of his timeline for return once he begins participating in baseball activities again.