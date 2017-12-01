White Sox's Zach Putnam: Reveals rehab timeline
Putnam (elbow) reported Thursday that he hopes to begin throwing again in early January, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.
Putnam underwent Tommy John surgery in June of 2017 and has yet to pick up a baseball since the procedure. He believes that he's ahead of schedule in his recovery but is still targeting a return to the diamond somewhere around the All-Star break. We'll get a better estimate of his timeline for return once he begins participating in baseball activities again.
More News
-
White Sox's Zach Putnam: Reinstated from disabled list Thursday•
-
White Sox's Zach Putnam: Transferred to 60-day DL•
-
White Sox's Zach Putnam: Undergoes Tommy John surgery•
-
White Sox's Zach Putnam: Not ready for rehab assignment•
-
White Sox's Zach Putnam: Throws off mound•
-
White Sox's Zach Putnam: Resumes throwing Thursday•
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 relief pitchers
The best closers in the game today are some of the best we've ever seen, but relief pitcher...
-
Our first mock draft for 2018
Yes, Giancarlo Stanton slid too far in our first mock draft for 2018, but Scott White says...
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 starting pitcher
Innings eaters are a dying breed, which makes the true ace more valuable than ever in Fantasy...
-
What will Ohtani mean for Fantasy?
Shohei Ohtani is expected to sign with a major-league club this offseason, but whether he'll...
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 outfield
Aaron Judge is a player whose weaknesses are as well-documented as his strengths. So where...
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 shortstop
Shortstop isn't the wasteland it used to be, and the top tier seems to grow every year. But...