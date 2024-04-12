The White Sox selected Remillard's contract from Triple-A Charlotte on Friday.
The club had Oscar Colas up for one game, but it will now replace him with Remillard, who offers more defensive versatility. Remillard posted a .615 OPS in 54 games for the White Sox last season before being removed from their 40-man roster over the offseason.
