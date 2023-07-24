Remillard went 2-for-5 with a solo homer, two RBI and two runs scored in Sunday's loss to the Twins.

Remillard cranked his first big league home run with a blast to left center in the third and then followed that up with an RBI single in the fifth. It was his first RBI since July 7 and his fourth multi-hit game this month. Though it appears the 29-year-old has lost out on an everyday spot, he's provided a nice spark when in the lineup, slashing .309/.371/.407 with six extra-base hits, 13 RBI, 10 runs and a 7:26 BB:K in 92 plate appearances. It shouldn't be expected he'll keep those numbers up though considering he hit .244/.340/.376 in three seasons at Triple-A.