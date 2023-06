Remillard is starting at second base and batting leadoff Thursday against the Angels.

It's his second straight start at second base and his first appearance at the very top of the White Sox lineup. Remillard boasts a .385/.407/.423 batting line through his first 28 major-league plate appearances and could continue to steal playing time from the badly-struggling Elvis Andrus, though his lackluster minor-league numbers suggest that he is eventually going to run into serious regression.