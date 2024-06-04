The White Sox designated Remillard for assignment Tuesday.
The move frees a spot on the 40-man roster for the addition of Duke Ellis. It's the third time since January that Remillard has been designated for assignment. He cleared waivers and stuck around the other two times and will probably do so again.
