Remillard cleared waivers Thursday and was sent outright to Triple-A Charlotte, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Remillard has been DFA'd three times since the beginning of the calendar year, and he has passed through waivers unclaimed all three times. The 30-year-old infielder was slashing .242/.342/.333 through 15 games with the White Sox but has not had the same success in Triple-A, logging a .349 OPS in 79 plate appearances.