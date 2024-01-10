Remillard cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Charlotte on Wednesday, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

He is no longer on the 40-man roster but will remain in the organization. Remillard, who turns 30 next month, slashed .252/.295/.320 over 54 games for the White Sox in 2023 while seeing time at five different positions.