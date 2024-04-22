The White Sox designated Remillard for assignment Monday.
As anticipated, Remillard was moved off the 40-man roster so that the White Sox could open up a spot for infielder Danny Mendick, whose contract was selected from Triple-A Charlotte ahead of Monday's game against the Twins. Assuming Remillard goes unclaimed off waivers, he'll likely remain in the organization and serve as infield depth at Charlotte.
