Remillard was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte on Wednesday, Vinnie Duber of AllCHGO.com reports.
Remillard is clearing out to make room for Tim Anderson's return from suspension. The 29-year-old hadn't been playing much lately, starting just one of the previous six contests.
