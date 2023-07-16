Remillard isn't in the White Sox's lineup Sunday against Atlanta, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Remillard is just 1-for-7 with three strikeouts since the All-Star break and will receive a day off for Sunday's series finale. Instead, Elvis Andrus will get the nod at second base and bat eighth.
