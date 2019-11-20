Play

Burdi (knee) had his contract selected by the White Sox on Wednesday.

Injuries have limited Burdi to just 29 innings over the last two seasons combined, but he's talented enough that the White Sox elected to protect him from the Rule 5 draft. He didn't exactly showcase that talent as he stumbled to a 6.41 ERA 19.2 innings at Double-A Birmingham, but the team evidently is still holding out hope for his future.

