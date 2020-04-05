White Sox's Zack Burdi: Beginning year at Double-A
The White Sox optioned Burdi to Double-A Birmingham on March 11.
The hard-throwing righty is still viewed as one of the more intriguing reliever prospects in the White Sox's farm system, even though Tommy John surgery and a dislocated knee have cost him much of the last three seasons. Now healthy, Burdi could move quickly to the majors if he's able to dominate against minor-league hitters with his big fastball early on in 2020.
