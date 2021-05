Burdi was recalled by the White Sox as the 27th man for Saturday's doubleheader against the Orioles.

Burdi will offer another arm out of the bullpen for Saturday's twin bill after he posted a 4.26 ERA and 1.64 WHIP in 6.1 innings across five relief appearances with Triple-A Charlotte to begin the year. The right-hander will likely return to the minors after the doubleheader.