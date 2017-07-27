Burdi (elbow) successfully underwent Tommy John surgery Thursday, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

It seems like everything about the operation went off without a hitch. Burdi will now move into the rehab phase as he eyes a return to action in the 2019 season.

