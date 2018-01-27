Burdi (elbow) is throwing out to 30 feet with 30 throws per session, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

Burdi, who underwent Tommy John elbow surgery in July of 2017, admitted to being a bit stiff when he began throwing, but has since become more fluid, finding a "groove and rhythm." He's expected to move his distance out to 45 feet next week. The 22-year-old, right-handed reliever faces a few more months of rehabilitation and could get back to pitching competitively late in the minor-league 2018 season. Burdi is known for his high-velocity fastball and is viewed as a future closer.