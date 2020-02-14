Burdi (knee) threw his first side session of spring training Thursday, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports. ''He looked good,'' manager Rick Renteria said of Burdi's side session. ''The ball was coming out of his hand, and he was around the zone more, hitting the spot more than I thought he would be at this point. A lot of life. He threw the ball well.''

Burdi, a first-round draft pick in 2016, has endured two major injuries since draft day. Tommy John elbow surgery ended his 2017 season prematurely, and he spent 2018 recovering. A dislocated knee cut short his 2019 season. He's got a powerful, upper-90s fastball that fueled a 13.8 K/9 rate in 29 games at Triple-A Charlotte before the elbow injury. Given his lack of work over the last three years, Burdi is expected to start in the minors this season where the organization can monitor the right-hander.