White Sox's Zack Burdi: Healthy after two years
Burdi (knee) threw his first side session of spring training Thursday, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports. ''He looked good,'' manager Rick Renteria said of Burdi's side session. ''The ball was coming out of his hand, and he was around the zone more, hitting the spot more than I thought he would be at this point. A lot of life. He threw the ball well.''
Burdi, a first-round draft pick in 2016, has endured two major injuries since draft day. Tommy John elbow surgery ended his 2017 season prematurely, and he spent 2018 recovering. A dislocated knee cut short his 2019 season. He's got a powerful, upper-90s fastball that fueled a 13.8 K/9 rate in 29 games at Triple-A Charlotte before the elbow injury. Given his lack of work over the last three years, Burdi is expected to start in the minors this season where the organization can monitor the right-hander.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 100 Prospects for 2020
Luis Robert and Jesus Luzardo are primed for a significant 2020 impact, but it's Wander Franco...
-
Breakouts 1.0: Starters to Superstars
Keston Hiura, Nick Castellanos, and Kyle Tucker are three players Chris Towers is expecting...
-
Sleepers 1.0: Bounce backs, deep cuts
Chris Towers unveils his favorite sleepers, including the traditional late-round picks as well...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, top breakouts
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Strategies for the shortstop position
Shortstop has become arguably the most star-studded position, making it difficult to wait for...
-
Strategies for the third base position
Third base is so loaded with big bats that you could wait half the draft to take your first....