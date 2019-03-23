White Sox's Zack Burdi: Looking at extended spring training
Burdi suffered an aggravation of his latissimus early in spring training which delayed his work and will require him to participate in extended spring training, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.
The White Sox were already being careful with Burdi, a 2016 first-round draft pick who returned from Tommy John elbow surgery late in the 2018 season. The right-hander could break camp at some point in April. "Worst comes to worst, maybe I stay here for a couple of extended [spring camp] games, because I probably won't get as many looks as these guys," Burdi said. "A week or two into the season, it's missing baseball, which sucks. But at the end of the day, I missed an entire year. It's not worth risking an entire other one." Burdi had reached Triple-A before the elbow injury and could work his way to the majors later this season.
