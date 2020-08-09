Burdi allowed one hit and struck out two over a scoreless inning in Saturday's 7-1 loss to Cleveland.

Burdi was recalled from the alternate site Saturday after the White Sox placed Aaron Bummer (biceps) on the injured list. This appears to be a chance for the 2016 first-round draft pick to deliver after dealing with significant elbow and knee injuries since joining the organization. Burdi featured a 99-MPH fastball and command of his slider in Saturday's scoreless inning. The right-hander might be used to pick up some of the slack from Bummer's injury if he continues to pitch like this.