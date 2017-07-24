Burdi (elbow) is scheduled to undergo Tommy John later this week, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

The worst-case scenario will in fact come to fruition, as Burdi will now likely be knocked out of competitive game action until the 2019 campaign. The hard-throwing right-hander posted a 4.05 ERA and a 51:17 K:BB in 33.1 innings pitched out of Triple-A Charlotte's bullpen this season, but now he'll focus on rehabbing his injured elbow for the next year and a half.