White Sox's Zack Burdi: Out for season
Burdi will miss the remainder of the season with a tear in the ligament in his right patella.
He had a 6.75 ERA and 1.85 WHIP in 22.2 innings, primarily at Double-A, prior to the injury. Once seen as a future big-league closer, Burdi would now do well just to make it to the majors at all.
