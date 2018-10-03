Burdi (elbow) is scheduled to pitch in an instructional league game Thursday, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.

Burdi is working his way back from Tommy John surgery, which he underwent in July of 2017. The 23-year-old made seven appearances for the AZL White Sox in August, posting a 2.84 ERA with seven strikeouts across 6.1 innings. He's now set to throw a few innings in the instructional league before the Arizona Fall League kicks back up Oct. 9. Burdi is expected to transition to a pitching plan that resembles how he would be used in the big-league bullpen. He could compete for a high-leverage role next spring if his arm is ready.