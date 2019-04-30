Burdi (lat) was promoted to Double-A Birmingham on Tuesday, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

Recovery from Tommy John surgery limited Burdi to just 6.1 innings of rookie-league rehab last season, and he started this season on a rehab assignment at Low-A Kannapolis while dealing with a lat issue. He's now up at Double-A and should soon advance to Triple-A Charlotte, where he spent time in 2016 and 2017 prior to his elbow injury.

