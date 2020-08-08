Burdi was recalled from the White Sox's alternate training site Saturday.
Burdi has been limited over the past two seasons while recovering from Tommy John surgery and a dislocated knee, but he'll join the major-league bullpen for the first time to take the place of Aaron Bummer (biceps) and Brady Lail. The former first-round pick was thought to be major-league ready in 2017 prior to his injuries, but he'll get to prove himself during the 2020 campaign. The right-hander posted a 5.70 ERA and 40:18 K:BB over 30 innings across 28 appearances (one start) in the minors over the past two seasons.