Burdi (lat) will begin a rehab assignment with Low-A Kannapolis on Monday, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.

He underwent Tommy John surgery in late July of 2017, and it has been a slow road back, as he was scratched from the Arizona Fall League roster due to fatigue and dealt with this lat injury in spring training. Once fully recovered, Burdi will join Triple-A Charlotte, and he could reach the big leagues sometime this summer.

