Burdi (elbow) has made three rehab appearances for the AZL White Sox. He's allowed two runs on four hits and a walk while striking out three over 2.2 innings.

The results aren't important right now for Burdi, who is throwing in game conditions for the first time since undergoing Tommy John elbow surgery 13 months ago. It's all about building up strength and throwing without restrictions. When he was drafted by the White Sox in 2016, Burdi was billed as a closer of the future. That role will be up for grabs next spring if Burdi's arm is ready for the competition and that type of workload.