White Sox's Zack Burdi: Sent to alternate site
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Burdi was optioned to the alternate training site Tuesday.
He gave up two runs on four hits and one walk while striking out three in two innings in his lone appearance in Boston on Tuesday. Alex McRae's contract was selected in a corresponding move.
