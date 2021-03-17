site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
White Sox's Zack Burdi: Sent to Triple-A
RotoWire Staff
Mar 16, 2021
Burdi was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte on Tuesday.
The 25-year-old appeared in eight games for the
White Sox last season and surrendered nine earned runs with an 11:3 K:BB over 7.1 innings. Burdi is a likely bet to join the big-league club at some point in 2021. More News
