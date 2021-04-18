The White Sox recalled Burdi from their alternate training site prior to the second game of Sunday's doubleheader with the Red Sox.

Burdi will give the Pale Hose another power arm out of the bullpen as the team looks to complete the doubleheader sweep after taking Game 1 by a score of 3-2. The White Sox cleared a spot on the active roster for Burdi by placing Lance Lynn (back) on the 10-day injured list. Burdi reached the majors for the first time in 2020 but was roughed up over his eight appearances, giving up nine earned runs on 11 hits, including four home runs.