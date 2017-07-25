White Sox's Zack Burdi: Surgery set for Thursday
Burdi will undergo Tommy John elbow surgery Thursday, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-TImes reports.
Burdi, a first-round pick (26th overall) in the 2016 draft, was being groomed as a closer at Triple-A Charlotte before his balky elbow got in the way. After Thursday's surgery, he'll be looking at a year-plus of rehabilitation. Realistically, you can expect Burdi throwing regularly for the organization in 2019.
