White Sox's Zack Burdi: Throwing off mound
Burdi (elbow) is throwing regularly off a mound, James Fegan of The Athletic Chicago reports.
Burdi is slowly working his way back from Tommy John surgery that he underwent in July of 2017. He's hoping to enter spring training without any restrictions, though he could conceivably return to action in fall if all goes well.
More News
-
White Sox's Zack Burdi: Happy with throwing program•
-
White Sox's Zack Burdi: Tommy John surgery performed Thursday•
-
White Sox's Zack Burdi: Surgery set for Thursday•
-
White Sox's Zack Burdi: Officially tabbed for Tommy John surgery•
-
White Sox's Zack Burdi: Likely headed for Tommy John surgery•
-
White Sox's Zack Burdi: Struggling of late at Triple-A•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Add Rondon and Rodon
Hector Rondon took a big step towards claiming the Astros closer role over the weekend, while...
-
Top sleeper hitters for Week 12
Which teams have the best and worst matchups Week 12 (June 11-17). Our Scott White says if...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 12
In a season with more off days, streaming two-start pitchers is becoming a harder strategy...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Back Dietrich
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball: Dealing with Darvish
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 12: Fade Santana
Chris Towers says you should target Leonys Martin, fade Domingo Santana