Burdi (knee) retired all three batters faced in the eighth inning of Tuesday's spring game against the Giants.

Burdi consistently registered 96 mph during his one-inning stint. He's dealt with a pair of injuries since being drafted in the first round of the 2016 draft and is looking for his first full season as a professional. Burdi was viewed as a future closer prior to the setbacks and possesses the type of velocity that can play in that role.