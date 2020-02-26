White Sox's Zack Burdi: Throws perfect inning
Burdi (knee) retired all three batters faced in the eighth inning of Tuesday's spring game against the Giants.
Burdi consistently registered 96 mph during his one-inning stint. He's dealt with a pair of injuries since being drafted in the first round of the 2016 draft and is looking for his first full season as a professional. Burdi was viewed as a future closer prior to the setbacks and possesses the type of velocity that can play in that role.
