White Sox's Zack Collins: Activated at Triple-A
Collins (concussion) was activated from the 7-day injured list Saturday, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.
He missed a little over a week with a concussion. Collins is hitting .256/.370/.581 with seven home runs and 35 strikeouts in 24 games at Triple-A Charlotte.
