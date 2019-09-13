Collins went 0-for-2 in Thursday's 6-3 loss to the Royals.

Collins started his third straight game and continues to get regular plate appearances, but the rookie's gone hitless in his last 15 at-bats. The White Sox are hoping the work he put in at Triple-A Charlotte between stints in the majors would pay off, but the young catcher is 2-for-19 since being called up as part of September's roster expansion.

