The White Sox officially selected Collins' contract from Triple-A Charlotte on Tuesday.

News of Collins' callup first surfaced Sunday, when Welington Castillo suffered an oblique strain that ultimately resulted in a trip to the 10-day injured list. While Castillo is on the mend, Collins will step in as Chicago's backup catcher, though the 2016 first-round pick's reputation as a poor defender likely means he'll only relieve No. 1 backstop James McCann behind the dish once or twice a week. Collins, who slugged nine home runs while reaching base at a .374 clip at Triple-A, could still enter the lineup on a semi-regular basis as a designated hitter.

