Collins benefits from the White Sox releasing Jonathan Lucroy on Monday, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Collins already had a bead on the Opening Day roster, but his chances were greatly enhanced with Lucroy's release. He made modest improvements behind the dish under the tutelage of catching instructor Jerry Narron and batted .295/.380/.523 with three home runs, one double and six RBI over 50 spring plate appearances.
