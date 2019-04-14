Collins went 1-for-4 with a solo home run for Triple-A Charlotte in Saturday's game against Indianapolis.

Collins has put a charge into the ball early on, cracking five homers over his first seven games. The young catcher appears to be letting fewer pitches pass by, opting to swing at hittable offerings he'd take last year. His typically elite-level OBP is at just .300 through seven games.

