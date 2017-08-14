White Sox's Zack Collins: Dealing with bruised forearm
Collins was removed from Sunday's game with High-A Winston Salem after sustaining a bruised forearm, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.
Collins is being listed as day-to-day after he was hit in the forearm by a deflected ball while catching. The injury doesn't appear to be overly serious, and the young backstop should be back in action relatively soon. While he is batting just .220 at High-A, he owns a respectable .795 OPS thanks to his 75 walks and 17 homers.
More News
-
White Sox's Zack Collins: Selected for Futures Game•
-
White Sox's Zack Collins: Power and plate discipline at High-A•
-
White Sox's Zack Collins: Controlling running game•
-
White Sox's Zack Collins: Surging to start year at High-A•
-
White Sox's Zack Collins: Sent to minors camp•
-
White Sox's Zack Collins: Motivated by doubts•
-
Waivers: Rosario, Pirela hot options
It's understandable if you don't believe Eddie Rosario and Jose Pirela can keep this up forever,...
-
Harper diagnosis still hurts in Fantasy
The fact Bryce Harper only has a bone bruise in his left knee is undoubtedly good news, but...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Seven games at Coors Field is one of the many reasons there are no shortage of sleeper hitters...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Marco Estrada has pitched better of late, but would you trust him with two starts in Fantasy...
-
Pitchers approaching innings limit
Teams are more cautious with their young pitchers these days, and this time of year is when...
-
Waivers: Parker a new saves source
The Angels are changing up the back of their bullpen, and two first basemen are on the verge...