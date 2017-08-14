Collins was removed from Sunday's game with High-A Winston Salem after sustaining a bruised forearm, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

Collins is being listed as day-to-day after he was hit in the forearm by a deflected ball while catching. The injury doesn't appear to be overly serious, and the young backstop should be back in action relatively soon. While he is batting just .220 at High-A, he owns a respectable .795 OPS thanks to his 75 walks and 17 homers.