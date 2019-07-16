Collins was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte following Monday's game against the Royals.

Collins served as the backup catcher behind James McCann during his trip to the big leagues, though he went just 2-for-26 with a homer and three RBI over nine contests. With Welington Castillo (oblique) finishing up his rehab assignment Monday night, the expectation is that he'll be activated from the injured list Tuesday in a corresponding move.

