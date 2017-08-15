White Sox's Zack Collins: Gets bumped up to Double-A
Collins was promoted from High-A Winston-Salem to Double-A Birmingham on Tuesday, Dan Hayes of CSN Chicago reports.
Collins was pulled early in Sunday's game with Winston-Salem due to a bruised forearm, but returned to the lineup with a bang Monday in what proved to be his final contest in the Carolina League, going 2-for-4 with a double, triple and a walk. Though Collins has underwhelmed on the whole this season with a .223/.365/.443 line across 426 plate appearances, he found his swing in August, slashing .343/.500/.686 through his first 11 contests of the month to earn the promotion. It's likely that Collins will open the 2018 campaign with Birmingham even if he maintains his hot hitting over the final few weeks of the current season, as the White Sox are in no rush to push the 22-year-old through the system while he still could benefit from some further refinement behind the plate.
