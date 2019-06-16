White Sox's Zack Collins: Headed to big leagues
Collins will have his contract selected from Triple-A Charlotte, Jonathan Mayo of MLB.com reports.
Collins is in line to make his major-league debut after hitting .258 with nine home runs and 38 RBI over 48 games this season while with Triple-A Charlotte. He'll add depth behind the dish while Welington Castillo deals with a lower-back injury.
