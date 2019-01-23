White Sox's Zack Collins: Invited to camp
Collins was invited to the White Sox's major-league camp, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Collins was the White Sox's first-round pick (10th overall) in 2016 and is the organization's top-ranked catching prospect. He's known more for his bat, so developing defensively has been his biggest challenge, as it is for most bat-first catchers. Another challenge for Collins has been his patience. He has impressive on-base skills, which can mitigate his power potential. His manager last year at Double-A Birmingham, Ryan Newman, said Collins can be too selective and let drive-able pitches pass by.
