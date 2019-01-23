Collins was invited to the White Sox's major-league camp, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Collins was the White Sox's first-round pick (10th overall) in 2016 and is the organization's top-ranked catching prospect. He's known more for his bat, so developing defensively has been his biggest challenge, as it is for most bat-first catchers. Another challenge for Collins has been his patience. He has impressive on-base skills, which can mitigate his power potential. His manager last year at Double-A Birmingham, Ryan Newman, said Collins can be too selective and let drive-able pitches pass by.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • luke-voit.jpg

    Sleepers 1.0

    Can Luke Voit keep it going? Is there more to Joe Musgrove than meets the eye? Scott White...

  • luis-castillo.jpg

    Breakouts 1.0

    Guys like Joey Gallo and Jack Flaherty have already established themselves as worthwhile assets...

  • madison-bumgarner.jpg

    Scott White's Busts 1.0

    A couple star pitchers, an MVP finalist and a Rookie of the Year finalist all crack Scott White's...